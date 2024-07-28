DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

