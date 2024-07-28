Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $187.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif acquired 400 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.24 per share, for a total transaction of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.