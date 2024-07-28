Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $135,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

