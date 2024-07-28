DigiByte Price Hits $0.0075 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $128.75 million and $6.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,669.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.03 or 0.00582414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00105691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00239589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00045498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00066831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,155,813,032 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

