DigiByte Price Hits $0.0075 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $128.75 million and $6.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,669.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.03 or 0.00582414 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008683 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00105691 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00033503 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00239589 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00045498 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00066831 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,155,813,032 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
