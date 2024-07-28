Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $147.37, but opened at $141.32. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 389,866 shares changing hands.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 89.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.