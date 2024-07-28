Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $147.37, but opened at $141.32. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 389,866 shares changing hands.
DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.