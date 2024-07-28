Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $147.37, but opened at $141.32. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 389,866 shares changing hands.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

