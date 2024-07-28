Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after buying an additional 2,659,216 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,551,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

