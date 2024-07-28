Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.82

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 34360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

