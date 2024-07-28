Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $39.78

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $42.24. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 13,793,923 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

