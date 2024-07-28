Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

