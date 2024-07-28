Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $417.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.12.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.