Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

