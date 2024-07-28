DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTM stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

