Dynacor Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Dynacor Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$188.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.79.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of C$91.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

