Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.50 and a 200-day moving average of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

