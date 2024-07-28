Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 175539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

