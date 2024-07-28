Ecolab (ECL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECL opened at $245.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $248.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

