Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

