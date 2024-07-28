Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 123.0% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

