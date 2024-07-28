Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $85.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

