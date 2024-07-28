Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,601,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,683,971 shares.The stock last traded at $60.88 and had previously closed at $59.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

