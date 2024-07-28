Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,004,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

