Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,613,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,440,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,151,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,996,000 after buying an additional 364,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.67 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

