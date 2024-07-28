Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $356,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,364 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

MSFT opened at $425.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.53.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.