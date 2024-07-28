Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $7,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 360,799 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

