Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE EDR opened at $27.26 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

