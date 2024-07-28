EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of EnerSys worth $415,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.39. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

