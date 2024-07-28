EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,817,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,747,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

