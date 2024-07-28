Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in ENI by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

