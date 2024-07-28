Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
ENI stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
