Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.20

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 50210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 9.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,656,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,142,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,390,954 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

