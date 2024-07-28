Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Enpro worth $394,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enpro by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Enpro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enpro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $171.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

