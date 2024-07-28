EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

