EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $83,621.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,351 shares of company stock worth $307,229 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

