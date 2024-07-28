EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,791 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Redfin alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 192,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.