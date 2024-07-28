EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

