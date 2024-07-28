EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $4,123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $8,978,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

