EntryPoint Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $22,260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $463,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,443. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

