EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $54,000 in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

