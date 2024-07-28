EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

