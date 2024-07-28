EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,207 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 509.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,141.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Hub Group stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

