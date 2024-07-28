EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,570 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHIN opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

