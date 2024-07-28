EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,179 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,779,000 after buying an additional 667,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

