EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after buying an additional 205,793 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $364.05 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average is $330.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

