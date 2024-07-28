EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 10,508 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sasol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

About Sasol

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.