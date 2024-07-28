EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 429 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 90.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 216,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

