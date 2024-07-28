EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 458 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

