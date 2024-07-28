EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $52,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $300,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CNO opened at $31.17 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

