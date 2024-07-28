EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

