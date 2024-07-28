EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

