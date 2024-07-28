Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 886,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 447,092 shares.The stock last traded at $10.82 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Enviri Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enviri by 5.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enviri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

